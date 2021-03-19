Kassandra Mankiller, a local dancer studying at the Academy of Performing Arts, has been accepted into the summer intensive program at Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C.
A tuition fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 20, 2-6 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 1309 N. Legion Drive.
The event will feature foods by the Frybread Factory, including tacos and a hog fry meal. Meal prices are $10 each, and donations will also be accepted.
