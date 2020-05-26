Girl Scouts struggle to stay in touch without regular meetings

Along with the school year being cut short, many after-school activities were canceled or altered due to the current pandemic. Girl Scouts is one of those groups that hasn't met in person for months.
Some troops have met online through a messaging program or video conferencing. Popularity of such meetings varies depending on the ages of the Scouts and their personalities.
"Virtual meetings are difficult to do when you have a large troop. It would be more beneficial if they are broken down in smaller sections, but then the girls don't get to see everyone," said Angela Lee, Troop 251 leader. "And if you have girls who are very active like ours, virtual campfires and meetings just don't appeal to them."
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is hosting virtual campfires through May, and these feature songs, stories, and more.
The GSEOK website has a Girl Scouts at Home section, and it offers a program for a special patch; requirements for badges in the areas of life skills, outdoors, and STEM; and virtual tools for meetings, tours, and resources. Participants earn a patch when they complete the Girl Scouts at Home challenge. The number of activities required for the patch varies with the age groups.
"The at-home badges they are doing are nice, but again, that boils down to the parents. And when you have parents who are working long hours or have multiple things going on, or just don't want to do it because that's what the leader is for, then the home badges don't happen, either," said Lee.
Girl Scout leader Jamie Brown said it is difficult to remember to work on badges without weekly meetings.
"I took pictures of every page of several booklets and posted them to a Brownie messenger group so the girls would have several badges to work on, but I just don't think about working on them with Madyson without a scheduled meeting time," she said.
Sally Jordan said Scouts, for her girls, is more a "social thing."
"They're not interested in doing Scout activities by themselves," she said.
Local members were selling Girl Scout Cookies when schools and meetings were canceled. Girl Scouts of the USA halted booth sales, but did extend the date for online sales. Funds Scouts and troops earn from cookie sales often go toward activities, trips, summer camp, and more. Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma canceled all day and resident camps for 2020.
Tahlequah mom and business owner Angela Rhea developed a Girl Scout camp-at-home program for her daughter, who is in Troop 1380, and other interested Scouts. She plans to have local companies print shirts and make patches for "Camp Quarantine."
"It is a bummer that all of our usual activities have been put on hold, but maybe we've really just been handed a gift of quality time that we can use to make some pretty epic memories," said Rhea in an introductory letter she gave to other parents."
Some of the activities include bird watching and identification, gathering and painting rocks, scavenger hunts, making meals or snacks, setting up a tent, and more.
National service projects are ways Girl Scout members can stay safe while being engaged and contributing to their communities. The two current suggested projects are making masks to donate and writing letters to people in assisted living facilities and senior residences.
"Service and civic responsibility are at the heart of Girl Scouts. Ever since our founding by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912, Girl Scouts have lived by our motto: Be prepared," said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "In our current health crisis, Girl Scouts continue to give back, collaborating virtually and taking action on meaningful community projects that bring joy and comfort to those who need it and making the world a better place."
For more information about Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and activities to do at home, visit gseok.org.
