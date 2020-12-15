Giving animals as gifts not always a good idea

Those considering gifting an animal to a loved one this Christmas should think twice, because it's a major commitment that people sometimes aren't ready for.
Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for Humane Society of Cherokee County, said they don’t allow people to adopt pets to give out as gifts.
“If that person isn’t expecting an animal, what’s going to happen to it? If that person is allergic to it, what’s going to happen to it? What if they didn’t want an animal; then what’s going to happen to it?” said Colvard. “They’re less likely to return the animal to us like they should if we adopt out.”
Colvard said animals are lifelong commitments. The HSCC does allow adoptions this close to the holidays, but volunteers make sure applicants aren’t “gifting” the animals.
“If they are going to gift the animal out, is the person they are gifting it to aware they are receiving that animal?” Colvard said. “If they are, we also contact that person, because that’s part of vetting the whole application.”
Colvard said an gift of an animal should never be a surprise to the recipient.
“We ask that beforehand, because it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmastime or summertime. On our contract it states this cannot be a gift to someone else, and we need to know the owner’s information,” Colvard said.
According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, those who give animals as gifts may have the best intentions, but it’s unfair to the animal and to the person receiving it.
Children can sometimes be cruel to animals, and they may unintentionally torment or harm them.
“Adoration may turn to indifference or even hostility when a child loses interest in an animal, which may then go without necessary care,” PETA stated. “The child’s parents or the adult who gave the child the animal may become impatient and try to ‘solve’ the problem by turning the animal over to a shelter or a pound, or worse, passing the animal on to a series of homes, causing trauma, psychological scarring, and behavioral problems.”
Colvard encourages people to foster before they decide to adopt a pet.
“If it doesn’t work out, we always take our animals back,” Colvard said. “We don’t want them adopting them out to somebody who will sell them on Facebook. It doesn’t matter if you’ve had the dog for three years and have to move."
Colvard believes people should have the same mindset for adopting an animal as they would when adopting an child.
“Dogs are like kids and they can’t speak for themselves. They can’t always tell you what’s going on,” Colvard said.
If an animal is adopted from the HSCC, Colvard said the group is open to receiving updates, questions, or concerns from the recipient.
“We will be here however long it takes,” Colvard said. “For shelter dogs, we stay in contact for at least the first two months, but a lot times, people don’t ever contact us again. Only if they’re having issues or something is going on with the animal.”
But those who already have furry family members might want to consider giving their pets gifts, and there are plenty of choices.
Colvard highly recommends enrichment toys and homemade gifts for pets. Enrichment encourages an animal’s natural behavior and is essential for providing mental and physical stimulation.
“They have a lot of good toys that don’t have stuffing in them. Rope toys are really good and those can keep their teeth clean as well,” Colvard said.
A popular toy hitting the shelves is the Kong Jumbler Ball. The clear shell has a squeaky tennis ball trapped inside, and the exterior handles make it easy to toss.
“It’s the most non-destroyable toy you can get and you can stuff it with treats or peanut butter,” Colvard said. “I stuff mine with peanut butter, freeze it, give it to the dogs the next morning, and they’re licking for hours.”
It’s no secret that cats go crazy for catnip, and most pet stores carry a variety of toys that are catnip-stuffed.
Pet cameras are a new gift for the pet and the owner to enjoy. The camera lets pet owners keep tabs on their animals 24/7.
Colvard said a good gift for a cat is a simple box.
“The cat’s favorite is going to be a box so don’t throw those Christmas boxes away. Keep that box for your cat. Recycle and repurpose because that’s the best and cheapest present you can give to a cat,” Colvard said.
