GIVING THANKS: Area residents, including a few temporary ones, share their favorite holiday memories

The Thanksgiving dilemma for 2020 is whether to gather with family, or forego tradition to stay on the safe side of the pandemic.
For those who do plan to meet, whether in small or large groups, traditions and favorite foods will be part of the festivities.
Tahlequah resident Pam Moore said they were planning to camp and hike in the wilderness this holiday, and she had already started on the menu.
"However, with the newest [COVID] numbers, those plans have been canceled and we are all staying in and eating a much smaller feast this year. We want to be together next year, hopefully, so we made a hard choice," Moore said.
A favorite food-related memory involves her Grandmother Moore.
"She would always make persimmon pudding each year, just for me. It looks like a brownie, but is made from native persimmons with brandy, hard sauce icing, and whipped cream. I have made it a couple of times, but it never matches her version," Moore said.
Mark Gish said his family's plans are staying fluid because of the pandemic - and the fact that two of his sons are in the health care profession.
"We plan to celebrate at three separate tables, one for each family. We will share our meal outside or in the nearby shop building, weather permitting," said Gish.
His favorite foods for the season include prime rib, and chicken and dumplings and pies from Nancy's Cafe in Keys.
Large family gatherings are what he recalls most from his youth.
"With grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins to enjoy evening dessert - again - and my mom trying to keep my father away from the turkey all Thanksgiving morning until it was done," Gish said.
Keys Public Schools administrators Vol and Tami Woods will have immediate family together.
"It will be just our kids for a quiet family dinner. I am incredibly thankful that we have remained COVID-19-free and a vaccine is on the horizon," she said.
They keep the usual traditions during Thanksgiving at their house, including an attempt to recreate Tami's mom's chicken and dressing and pecan pie.
Her favorite memories are of when both parents were still alive and there was leftover food for days.
"After dinner, the men would pile up around the house and sleep until dusk, and then they would all venture off into the woods to see who could kill the biggest buck that was sure to cross their path," she said.
The rest of the family would gather around the piano to sing and play cards until the men returned, and then they would all eat again.
"We would spend hours laughing and listening to the tall tale stories of their hunting adventures, and the big one that got away. These
are my most cherished memories," said Tami. "If you are blessed to still have both of your parents living, hug them a little closer, call them a little more often, always tell them how much you love them. There will come a time when all you have are precious memories."
Marilyn Dewoody is thankful to have 93-year-old mom with her. She said she is the greatest prayer warrior she has known.
"We always celebrate with my mom, brother, sister, and their families. My mom decorates a wooden spoon and we pass it from person to person, and each one says what we are most thankful for that year," said Dewoody. "We are so blessed we all have trusted Christ as our Savior and we are able to pray for each other's problems, encourage each other in our walk with the Lord and rejoice in each other's blessings."
Phyllis Wilson said her best holiday memories are being with her mom, dad, and uncles when she was a kid. Most are gone now.
"Those were wonderful days; we didn't have a care in the world," Wilson said.
She and Sam will have immediate family members staggered to come by throughout the day for grab-and-go plates. They want to avoid a crowd because of the coronavirus.
Celebrating his third Thanksgiving in America, Brett Ekperuoh, from Sweden, is looking forward to the turkey and pumpkin pie. The Northeastern State University soccer player will celebrate Thanksgiving with his teammates. Ekperuoh and teammate Ryan Huerta, from Oklahoma City, were in Dollar General recently looking at Thanksgiving items, and he said he was thankful he was able to come to the United States.
Heurta planned to head home to spend time with his loved ones.
"My mom's Italian and dad's Mexican, so we have a Mexican traditional meal," Heurta said.
Tour Tahlequah Director Gena McPhail also celebrates with an international dish.
"One of our traditional dishes is a Norwegian dish we call corn and oysters. It's basically an oyster soufflé. Either you love it, or not," said McPhail.
