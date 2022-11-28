Giving Tuesday encourages donations, helping community

Giving Tuesday, taking place this year on Nov. 30, is an annual effort to give back to communities and nonprofit organizations across the country and at the local level.
The Giving Tuesday Data Commons estimated that 35 million adults participated in the event in the United States last year, which was a 6 percent increase from 2020. Individuals can participate through donations, volunteerism, and more.
Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, said the organization always needs monetary donations. Checks can be mailed to 205 N. College in Tahlequah or donations can be made online at www.helpincrisisinc.org.
“If people are looking for other ways to give, then organized drives are always a great option. You can get your church group, place of business, neighborhood etc to host a drive,” said Kuester.
Kuester suggested some ideas, including a food drive, meat drive, and laundry soap drive. She said HIC always needs towels, pillows, blankets, shampoo and conditioner, soap, feminine products, and laundry soap.
Sarah Faith, of the Zoë Institute, said people can give either through monetary donations or non-perishable food items. Coats and blankets are also accepted, and donations can be given at the Hands of Grace Warehouse at 18929 E. Bluebird Lane in Park Hill. The Zoë Institute helps run the Tahlequah Day Center and the Hands of Grace Warehouse.
Linda Cheatham, executive director of the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit is currently building Habitat House No. 32 for a single mom and her two daughters. Cheatham said a Habitat House is affordable, but not free, and all Habitat homeowners pay the cost, but not the profit for their house.
"Building with volunteers allows TAHFH to keep the cost affordable," said Cheatham. "We have to buy our lumber just like anyone else."
Chatham said TAHFH accepts cash donations through its website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org, at its office at 816 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, or by mail to its post office box: TAHFH, PO Box 1876, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
Unfortunately, when it comes to deducting charitable contributions, CPA Dr. John Yeutter said most individuals cannot do so after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
“The standard deduction for individuals is $12,950 filing single and $25,900 filing joint,” said Yeutter. “In order to take a deduction, taxpayers must have mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and charitable contributions more than that.”
Yeutter said that last yea, those who do not itemize could take a $300 — $600 married — deduction, but this is not allowed for 2022.
“If someone is itemizing, any amount up to 60 percent of income is deductible,” he said. “If the amount is more than $250, the taxpayer should be sure to get a receipt from the charity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.