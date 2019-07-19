Global experience company Everise is expanding aggressively in Tahlequah, intending to grow by 58 percent by hiring another 100 local residents over the next two months, targeting employment of over 270 people.
“Tahlequah is an important location for us and we are proud of the culture we’ve been able to develop here,” said Everise Chief Operating Officer Dave Palmer.
Everise is a leading Asia-based company, delivering over 500,000 customer experiences each day for Fortune 500 brands. Globally, Everise boasts 12,000 technology-driven customer experience professionals, who speak more than 20 different languages in 13 locations, eight of them in the United States.
Everise Tahlequah is operated by C3 – CustomerContactChannels – at 112 Main Parkway.
Through its flagship brand, C3, Everise is also known for elevating the experiences of its employees, offering a very competitive range of perks, including competitive compensation, career advancement through tuition reimbursements, referral bonuses and a vibrant company culture where 95 percent of employees are promoted internally. Everise also introduced its Global Exchange Program this year to promote workforce diversity while enabling employees to further their growth in their career.
“At Everise, we truly believe in creating a people-first culture that celebrates diversity and incubates innovation," said CEO Sudhir Agarwal. "Our global footprint allows us to really accelerate the career paths of high performers and offer opportunities that other companies can’t. We aim to be a company where employees feel valued and appreciated, and we differentiate ourselves through active employee engagement programs.”
As one of the leading customer experience companies in the US for healthcare, media & communications and travel & hospitality clients, the opportunities open for Oklahoma residents are as customer representatives. They also offer flexible work at home jobs as well.
To learn more about the company and opportunities available, email careers@c3connect.com.
