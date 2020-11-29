OKLAHOMA CITY - GlobalHealth, an Oklahoma-based health insurer, is raising awareness about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which is the time for current Medicare beneficiaries to review and make changes to their coverage options. AEP ends on Dec. 7.
According to the most recent data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, only 25 percent of Oklahomans are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, compared to the national average of roughly 33 percent. Medicare Advantage plans can provide additional coverage compared to Original Medicare and could help Oklahomans on Original Medicare save money.
"Oklahomans on Medicare and their caretakers need to know they have options when it comes to their Medicare coverage and the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage," said Dr. Wesley Williams, medical director at GlobalHealth. "The data shows that the Medicare Advantage adoption rate is much lower in Oklahoma compared to the national average. "
GlobalHealth is providing information to help Oklahomans assess health care coverage options. In addition, GlobalHealth recently hosted an online Medicare forum which is on the GlobalHealth website, www.globalhealth.com.
Those who still need help navigating their Medicare options, can visit Medicare.gov and click on "Find 2021 Health & Drug Plans" to compare plans available in their area. The Social Security Administration also has a toll-free number, 800-772-1213, and a website that provides basic information about Social Security benefits, Medicare eligibility, and the Extra Help program for those who need help paying for their prescription drugs. Interested parties can also visit Medicare.gov and download a copy of the "Medicare & You" handbook, or speak with a licensed agent who can help them understand Medicare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.