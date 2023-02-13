Glory to run for Cherokee Nation D1 council seat

Dale Lee Glory, a 25-year veteran of the Tahlequah Police Department, has announced his candidacy for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 1.
Born and raised in Cherokee County, Glory grew up on the rodeo circuit and worked in heavy equipment construction and ranching before joining the Tahlequah Police Department in 1991. He rose through the ranks, retiring as a captain in 2016 and as head of the detective division.
After retiring, Glory began working as a special projects officer for Cherokee Nation Fish and Wildlife by issuing hunting and fishing licenses, educating Cherokees about rules and regulations under the Fish and Wildlife Compact, and organizing the Cherokee Nation Holiday fishing derby for kids. He most recently served as the nation's director of land management and agriculture, where he oversaw the bison and cattle herds. He has spent years coaching little league sports and volunteering his time helping children with their 4-H and FFA projects.
Glory has spent his career serving and protecting the people of Tahlequah and surrounding communities.
He said he intends to keep moving forward with progress and hard work for the people of District 1 and all citizens of the Cherokee Nation.
"I feel the face of the criminal justice system has changed within the Cherokee Nation and across Oklahoma through the McGirt decision, and I believe my 25 years of experience in law enforcement will bring a fresh perspective to the council," he said.
He has set the foundation of the Cherokee Nation's bison and beef herds to ensure future growth to feed citizens. Glory said he is committed to nurturing relationships within the communities of District 1 through mutual trust and respect.
Glory has been married for 30 years to Sonja Deerinwater Glory, and they call the Shady Grove community their home. They have four children: Shannon Harrington, Lacy Jones, Maggie and Garret Glory, and two grandchildren.
