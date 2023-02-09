'Go, Chiefs!' Local leaders share Super Bowl faves

The Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles will butt heads and shoulder pads on Sunday, Feb. 12, during Super Bowl LVII – and among local leaders and officials, there is a clear favorite.
“Go, Chiefs!” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp is “100% rooting for Kansas City Chiefs.”
“I believe I have despised the Philadelphia Eagles at least 50 of my 53 years,” said Thorp. “I can without hesitation say that I despise the Eagles the most of all sports teams.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he’s a Kansas City supporter.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, likes both the Chiefs and the Eagles, as they both have a lot of former University of Oklahoma football players. Culver himself played football for OU.
Mayor Sue Catron will be cheering on Kansas City come Sunday. She expects the game to be a close one.
“Can’t be playing at this level without it being close, but that’s what makes it so exciting to watch,” said Catron.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension educator, said she’ll be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Watching the Super Bowl is a tradition many people enjoy, and the football game is only a part of that,” said Winn. “The commercials that are aired, the game day foods and snacks, and of course, the halftime show.”
This year, pop and R&B artist Rihanna is scheduled to perform during halftime. Winn shared some tips to make party time both healthy and delicious.
“One way to have healthier choices is in our preparation of the foods we love,” she said. “Consider different ways to prepare some of the traditional foods we consumer on Super Bowl Sunday.”
Instead of deep-frying, Winn suggested partygoers use an air fryer to reduce the amount of fat, but still produce nice crispy product.
“Try grilling, roasting or baking with less fat and oil,” she said. “Use more herbs and spices to season your favorite foods to cut back on salt intake. Also, you may be able to reduce the amount of sugar, fat and sodium in the foods you eat simply by cutting back during preparation.”
Winn said there are many recipes available to create tasty, flavorful and healthier foods.
“Another simple way to eat healthier is cut back on portions,” she said. "Most people tend to eat quickly therefore we eat more than we need for satiation.”
The big game will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.
One of Winn's favorite facts about Super Bowl LVII?
“One of the coolest things about the Super Bowl is that the turf they will be playing on was developed by researchers at Oklahoma State University,” she said. “Tahoma 31 bermudagrass!”
