A taste of the Big Easy moseyed its way to downtown Feb. 21 as Tahlequah Creates hosted a Best Gumbo Contest in celebration of Mardi Gras.
"[The purpose of the contest is] to settle the brag," said Kathy Tibbits. "We've had so many people claiming to have the best gumbo."
Tibbits said Tahlequah Creates has always hosted a Mardi Gras event and the holiday closely matches the gallery's personality.
"[Mardi Gras] is a natural fit with this community and we want to make it a big part of Tahlequah," she said.
This was Tahlequah Create's first gumbo contest and the plan, Tibbits said, is to have another next year - the "gumbo fest of all gumbo fests."
The gallery was decorated in green, purple, and gold on Tuesday and live music played as guest ate and chatted. For $5, attendees could sample five gumbo pots and judge which was their favorite for the contest's People Choice Award.
Dennis and Candace Lillie, Scott Lawrence, Dennis Tibbits, Pam Moore, and one mystery chef entered their gumbos into the contest. Each used their own recipe, some with shellfish, some with chicken, but all served with rice, cornbread, and file powder on the side.
"I lived in New Orleans and I've refined my recipe over the years," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said making gumbo is balancing act. Creating a "dark chocolate" colored roux adds great flavor to the soup, but it can quickly accidentally burn.
"Stop stirring [the roux] to rub your nose and it's all ruined," he said.
"If there's any justice in the world," Lawrence hopes his gumbo wins.
Dennis Tibbits said he got the recipe from his ex, who was from New Orleans, and it has evolved over time as he's tried out different ingredients.
"Back in the '90s, I used to go [to New Orleans] three to four times a year and we've have a feast," he said.
Winners were announced at 6 p.m. and Candace Lillie placed first.
"The competition was fierce - the difference between first and fourth place was two votes," said Dennis Tibbits.
