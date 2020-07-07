GO TAKE A HIKE: Local residents enjoy improvements to walking trail

The walking and riding trail near downtown Tahlequah has recently received an update, and outdoor enthusiasts are enthusiastic.
With new lines being painted, a handful of signs going up, and crosswalks for walkers or bike riders being easier to spot with a new green paint job, the trail is in great shape and as safe as it's ever been, its users say.
The train begins on Park Avenue at Sequoyah Park and runs down Park Avenue, over First Street, and ends under the bridge on Fourth Street. Along the trail are several parks, shops and a swimming hole from Tahlequah Creek.
Alvin Catron loves walking this trail and enjoys the updates. He has met several people while strolling along the trail.
“I walk this trail all the time,” said Catron. “I’ve been walking it since it opened. I know plenty of older folk in the area like to walk it as well.”
Northeastern State Universityy students can benefit from this trail, too. Anna Hicks recently graduated from NSU, and she used to love walking up and down downtown Tahlequah and taking in all of the scenery with her friends.
“During my time as a student at NSU, I really enjoyed walking around Tahlequah,” said Hicks. “It’s an easy way to clear your head, hang out with friends and get exercise. The main strip is loaded with fun bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants and all sorts of things. It was nice how close it was to campus.”
The trail is not just for walking, however. Bicycle riders are encouraged to use the trail, and the crosswalks have encouraged some of them.
David Rogers, owner of Pipeline Cyclery, has some recommendations on what type of bike would be the most efficient and common for a trail like this one.
“A typical bike that would be used for a bike path would be something like a comfort series bike,” said Rogers. “A comfort series bike is something where you sit in a comfortable position. These bikes typically don’t have shocks like a mountain bike would. A comfort bike makes you a little more upright; your hands are typically in front of you, and you’re not leaned over.”
Although that bicycle model may be the preferred type, Rogers also said most all models will work.
“Seventy-five percent of mountain bikes never really go off-road," he said. "A lot of people use either mountain bikes around town or riding with their friends or family. So really, any bike is capable of riding on trails.”
