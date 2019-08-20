The current slang terms "lit" and "on fire" accurately describe Saturday night's event in Norris Park.
It was dubbed Flowquah, and organizers hope to make activities such as drum circles, fire spinning, acoustic jams, and flow art a monthly occurrence.
"We used to do drum circles here for years and had a good turnout. We're getting back into it," said Kate Starr.
Her son, Isaiah, 23, helped organize the event and showed off his fire-dancing skills. He has been performing in various capacities since he was 6 years old.
"I've held these off and on since high school, but in this set up, intermittently single 2017," said Isaiah.
Kate said she and others used to have drum circles at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah once a month near the full moon. They moved it to the park about a decade ago to enjoy nature and open it up to the community.
"We love for people to participate. I have a basket of shakers for those who don't want to drum," said Kate. "We like to sing. I chant. Chanting goes really well with drumming."
She said they have never had an issue with complaints or law enforcement stopping their events.
"We've never had a problem with having a drum circle here, and he's spun here a lot of times. He has insurance," said Kate.
Isaiah said he has spoken with officials, and the group follows all the city rules and regulations.
Organizers had free water available to those who brought bottles or containers. They also had fresh berries and watermelon available.
"We try to walk lightly on Earth," said Kate, a member of the Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans.
After the drumming and the sun set, DJ Trenton Boston started, and the wands of fire and instruments of light came out.
Rachel Musgrave of Tahlequah has been spinning "flow lights" for nine years. She saw Saturday's event posted on Facebook, and had been to one in the park before.
"This will be a recurring thing, for sure," said Musgrave about attending future events.
According to the Flow Arts Institute, flow arts is a term used to describe "the intersection of a variety of movement-based disciplines including dance, juggling, fire-spinning, and object manipulation."
Isaiah bases his performances on tribal and mystical flow arts, and has performed at festivals and with troops such as Thy Fairy Pranksters and The Intergalactic Circus, as well as heading Aladdin's Flying Circus. He is also the founder of Drogos, "a professional insured circus and performance production."
He uses a variety of flow props, including staffs, a ball and chain, hoops, triads, balls, juggling maces, and poi, which are balls attached to strings and come from the indigenous people of New Zealand.
Musgrave spun a modern version of poi that had light-changing LEDs.
Emma Phillips, Tulsa, has been spinning fire for around three years, and partners with Isaiah for events. The two performed together a few times Saturday night.
"It's a lot of fun," said Phillips. "Gathering together, I think, is important for our growth."
Check it out
The next "Flowquah" will be Saturday, Sept. 14, in Norris Park. Check "Tahlequah Flow Arts" on Facebook or contact Isaiah Starr at istarrfire3@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.