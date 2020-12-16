Go Ye reassures residents about COVID care

A concerned person with a family member living at Go Ye Village wants more information to be supplied to residents about COVID-19.
The caller to the Daily Press acknowledged that Go Ye Village, a 55-and-older, Christ-focused senior living community, has been careful to keep residents safe. But he was worried that family members are not getting enough details. The caller also said COVID-positive residents were being moved out of Go Ye, and families weren't being told where they were taken.
Go Ye Village Executive Director Steve Thomas said that early on in the pandemic, the state of Oklahoma set up a network of sites at facilities that would be specific for COVID-19 patients.
"We don't want to put an active COVID resident with a nonactive COVID resident. If a resident tests positive for COVID, we have an agreement with six different locations to accept residents for COVID care. Most of them are in northeast Oklahoma," said Thomas.
Availability is key to where positive residents are sent, but sometimes, if there's more than one location with openings, the resident may choose where to go.
"We contact the person with the power of attorney. If the person has no power of attorney, we ask the resident if it's OK to reach out to the family. We will then call their primary contact, and if needed, their secondary contact. If we are not able to reach them, we leave a message," said Thomas. "We can't call every family member of every family. Sometimes, residents don't want some family members to know where they are."
COVID-positive residents will stay at the COVID-care facility for 14 days, even if they do not show symptoms, or until they are no longer contagious and not requiring specialized care.
"It depends on the severity of symptoms. Each is a case-by-case basis," said Thomas. "We're thankful at this time that the majority of residents who tested positive were asymptomatic."
Updates on the number of active cases among staff and residents are posted daily on the Go Ye Village website.
Thomas said they have, at times, had significant overtime for some employees as they cover for those who have tested positive or have possibly been exposed.
"But because the residents who have tested positive have moved, it decreases our need for some staffing. It's constantly in flux," he said. "We are so blessed to have a staff so dedicated and willing to go the extra mile."
Thomas said Go Ye has invested in technology to help residents communicate with family and do activities from their rooms.
"The life enrichment coordinators can't do group activities. This requires a lot more one-on-one time with the residents," he said.
"The goal is to help the body, mind, and spirit."
Go Ye Village did reopen in July for outdoor socially distanced visits, but had to stop again when positive cases in Cherokee County began to spike. People can still visit residents through the windows.
Packages can be mailed to Go Ye, or they can be left on the front porch and staff will deliver them.
"We are making some changes to the neighborhoods - that's what we call our wings or units - so when we are allowed to have sheltered, indoor visits, it would allow the visitors to go to specific visitation rooms from outside without going through corridors," said Thomas.
According to Thomas, Go Ye Village did not have cases of COVID-19 for the first 250 days of the pandemic
"Once Cherokee County cases started to rise and spike, it ultimately reached into Go Ye," he said.
As the first batches of vaccine have reached Oklahoma, Thomas said he and other directors around the state are waiting for instructions on how it will be handled.
"We are thankful the vaccine is now available. We hope and pray like everyone that this virus ends quickly. It's caused enough devastation around the world," said Thomas. "People can help us and the community by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and social distance."
Family members of residents at Cherokee County Nursing Center also contacted the Daily Press to express concern about the rising number of cases there. However, three phone calls made to that facility this week have not been returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.