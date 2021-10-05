The past week was an exciting weekend for residents and visitors at Go Ye Village.
The Green Country Spyder Ryder Jamboree was held, with over 150 riders in attendance. The parade of spyders – three-wheel motorcycles – began just prior to Thursday's opening ceremonies, after which the riders participated in planned rides on Friday and Saturday. The weekend concluded with a cookout at Go Ye Village.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Chamber Mingle event at Go Ye Village on Friday, Oct. 1. With 37 in attendance, the room was filled with a lot of good interaction and information exchange. The event offered an opportunity for members of the Chamber to network with Go Ye Village residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.