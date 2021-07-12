Going batty!

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Tahlequah resident Toni Bailey and her Rough Collie, Dave, found an eastern red bat in her backyard over the weekend. The eastern red bats are solitary and are widespread across eastern North America, with many in Bermuda. Bailey believes Saturday’s storms may have caused the mammal to become disoriented, as he stayed in the same spot for several days.

