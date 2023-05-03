Tahlequah first- and second-graders ran, tossed, jumped, and tugged as hard as they could to win the first day of the Little Olympics on May 2.
The event was hosted at Tahlequah High School and featured various competitions, including the 200-meter dash, softball throw, 100-meter dash, tug of war, 50-meter dash, shuttle relay, long jump, and more. Select students from Greenwood Elementary, Heritage Elementary, and Cherokee Elementary were invited to compete.
David Spears, THS boys track and field coach, said the Little Olympics has been going on since he was a child and is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. Spears said the event not only gives kids a chance to exercise, but it gives them an opportunity to compete in track-related contests.
“It’s something where they can set their goals and just try to improve on [them],” said Spears. “It basically just lets kids compete and have fun. [Having fun is] the bottom line.”
Maysa Carr, a first-grader at Greenwood Elementary, said she loved participating in the 400-meter dash because she loves to run. Maysa enjoyed getting to hang out with her friends during the competition.
Carsyn Cole, a first-grader at Greenwood Elementary, said she competed in the long jump, softball throw, and ran in the 100-meter dash. Even though her favorite competition was the 100-meter dash, Carsyn said the best of the day was getting to meet new people and make new friends.
Ryker Roedenbeck, a second-grader at Heritage Elementary, said he participated in most of the running events because he loves the activity, especially the 400-meter dash, which he said he placed first in.
“I’m really good at long distance and I never get that close to doing it,” said Ryker.
Devan Murray, a physical education coach/teacher at Heritage Elementary, said the competitions expose students to Tahlequah track and shows them what the sport is all about.
Murray said this is the only event in the spring that allows the students to participate in a sport. Murray said his school holds qualifying trials to determine who goes to the Little Olympics and each student can try out for more than one category.
“It’s not everyday that you get to come and enjoy such nice weather, because high school track hasn’t had this weather very much. It’s a blast for [the students] to get to compete. [They] get parents to come watch them and [they] have fun,” said Murray.
The Little Olympics competition for third- and fourth-grader on Thursday will include some additions and substitutions at some of the events, such as shot put replacing the softball throw competition and more relay races.
“[It’ll be] a little bit more advanced so we can expose them to it early, but it’s not so stressful that they can’t handle it,” said Murray.
What’s next
The Little Olympics for third- and fourth-graders will be Thursday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at Tahlequah High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.