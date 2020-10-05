As the leaves continue to turn, Rockin R Farms is Tahlequah’s place to go for fall fun and a chance to check out a pumpkin patch.
Richard Roberts and his wife, Kim, have operated the attraction for four years, and the business is thriving despite the pandemic and a statewide pumpkin shortage.
“You can only go to the lake so much. People come here because they want an activity with their family,” said Roberts.
The coronavirus has done little to slow business at Rockin R Farms, 15486 N. Spears Road. The farm has been open since mid-September, and their sales are better than any other year they’ve been in business.
“Our school numbers are down, but we are making it up elsewhere," said Roberts.
A handful of school groups still come to the farm, but many schools are not taking field trips to minimize the spread of the disease.
The farm is catering to people who are concerned about that. To limit numbers, it is open Monday through Friday, 1-6 p.m., by appointment only. Cherokee Nation and the Tahlequah Fire Department have donated disinfectant for use on the equipment.
The farm offers a corn maze, hayride, barrel ride, jumping pad, riding bull, petting zoo, corn cob gun, rubber duck gutter racing, soccer pool, horseshoes, a pumpkin patch, and more. The design of this year’s corn maze commemorates the front-line workers of the pandemic.
“We dedicated it to our workers: sheriff's deputies, police, fire, teachers, grocery workers, and anyone else who works on the front line,” said Roberts.
Every year, Kim designs the maze, while Richard cuts it.
The pumpkins are still not ready to be picked, so Roberts asks patrons not to walk through the pumpkin patch at this time. He opened up two acres for pumpkins, but they have not grown well in this part of the country, and he is not sure why his numbers have plummeted. In his first two years, he grew about 5,000 pumpkins, and this year, he says he is likely to get out 1,000. Pumpkins should be ready for picking by mid-October.
To supplement the pumpkin patch, the Robertses have brought in pumpkins from out of town. They also started growing gourds, which are doing very well. They are allowing people to cut the gourds off their fence themselves for only $1.50.
Roberts said he can grow corn well, and this year’s crop is robust. He is willing to cut four stalks of corn for anyone for $15.
The farm has something for customers of all ages, and Roberts said they like to bring out the kid in everyone. After nightfall on Saturday nights, and Friday, Oct. 30, they are putting on “Monsters in the Maze.” Patrons are directed through the maze by a series of monsters. The maze will stay open until all of customers have left.
A haunted hayride is slated for Saturday nights, though they have changed how they have done it in the past because they want to be conscious of COVID-19. They decided not to hire actors to scare hayride goers this year to promote public safety.
The farm also offers a grill where customers can purchase hamburgers, drinks, and other snacks. It will stay open until Friday, Oct. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.