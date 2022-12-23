The Academy of Performing Arts has been led by owner Lena Gladkova-Huffman since 2012, and has offered students a place not only grow their dance skills, but to be enveloped in a feeling of family as soon as they walk through the door.
Christy Whisenhunt, a parent of an APA student, said her daughter has participated in dance for nine years and tries to take every type of class available.
"My daughter loves to dance, and being at APA lets her express herself in all avenues," said Whisenhunt. "They offer a lot there, so if there's something she doesn't like, she just goes to a different class."
Ella Mae Whisenhunt, Christy's 13-year-old daughter, said her confidence has been boosted, especially since she started taking a hip-hop class three years ago.
Ella Mae said being a dancer has helped her become more mature, but it also her feel like she has found a family and a happy place. She said even though the busy practice schedule keeps her from participating in some after-school activities like other kids, she is able to spend time and create friendships at the studio.
Whisenhunt said dance class helps her daughter learn how to interact and work with her peers.
"They have the same morals and how they carry themselves, and a lot of that is taught in the dance studio," said Whisenhunt. "You have to learn that with practice and dedication, so you can achieve your goals."
Seeing how the studio time and hard work does pay off for her daughter at productions and other avenues of life, Whisenhunt said it makes the busy days worth it. While her daughter has learned how to control her physical movements, she has also learned lifelong skills, such as how to be punctual, social, determined, and how to win and lose.
Brandi Bryant, mother of APA student Alexandra Barnett, said her family has been with the dance studio since her daughter was about 2 years old. From a former dancer's perspective, she is proud of the confidence and skills her daughter has developed.
"I think that young men and women who dance learn to practice that sort of control and discipline, and it speaks to all aspects of their life, where they have confidence in public speaking or other kinds of performances," said Bryant.
Ella Mae said she plans to continue teaching at APA as she gets older.
"I want to give back to the dance studio because I've been there for about nine years, so I've spent some time there and I've gotten to know people, and it's like a family," said Ella Mae. "Once you become a part of it, it's really hard to get away from it, and it's hard to not give back whenever it's taught you so much and made you better as a person."
Laura Harlen, mother of part-time APA dance instructor Mackenzi Harlen, said her daughter first began dancing when APA opened in 2012, as a way to have a healthy and active after-school activity.
"It's been a huge part of our lives," said Harlen. "Mackenzi has competed [in] Irish dance for nearly 12 years. We attend competitions in Oklahoma and surrounding states several times a year. While the competition itself doesn't last that long, we have been able to take little family getaways and make lots of fun memories."
Harlen said Mackenzi teaches part-time at APA, as she enjoys working with young dancers and helping them find their love for the art form.
"Many of Ms. Lena's previous dancers have pursued dance beyond high school and beyond APA. We recently learned that one of her former dancers, who attends college in Colorado, was offered a teaching position at a local studio because of her training received at APA," said Harlen. "She showed up to enroll in classes, and they recognized her skill level and asked her to be a teacher. So, even though this girl thought her dance life was over when she graduated high school, she continues pursuing and inspiring other young dancers in a completely different state."
