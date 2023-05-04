Cherokee Elementary students put a spring in their step for Bike and Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3.
Amie Sheets, assistant principal at Cherokee Elementary, said her students met that morning at the parking lot across the street from the NSU Wesley Foundation parking lot. From this location, elementary staff, parents, and guardians walked with their students down Goingsnake Street.
Sheets said the Cherokee County Health Services Council hosted the event and handed out a gift bag to each student. Sheets said they often have a large turnout for the event, but she believes this was the largest the school has ever had.
Sheets said the event allowed kids to safely enjoy something that was more common in the past.
“Back in the old days and in the past, it was common for kids to walk to school and it’s just not a common thing now,” said Sheets.
Bike and Roll to School Day, which took place at all Tahlequah Public School elementary sites, happens twice a year and is usually made up of kindergarteners through third-graders.
Viviana Zamora, a kindergartener at Cherokee Elementary, participated in the event by biking to school with her parents. Viviana said she normally doesn’t ride her bike to school, but she enjoyed getting to have her parents along for the ride.
“I got [my bike] when it was Christmas. My dad and my mom got it for me, and when I first got it I kept falling. Then I got better,” said Viviana. “I’m going to ask my mom to get a little bike with two wheels because I have four wheels [right now] because I have training wheels.”
Viviana wishes she could ride her bike to school everyday, even though she said the hardest part of the activity was when she felt like her bike was going to fall over.
Cherokee Elementary only has a few children who walk or ride their bikes to school everyday, Sheets said, while about 10 to 20 years ago the neighborhood school had many more walkers and bike riders.
“I think it’s good because it gives kids the opportunity to be active,” said Sheets. “I wish it encouraged more kids who lived in the neighborhood to walk or ride their bikes.”
Rory Eschberger, a fifth-grader at Cherokee Elementary, either walks or rides her bike to school every day. Rory said she didn’t go to the meeting place with the other children but instead just left from her home.
Rory said riding her bike is faster than walking, and she enjoys getting to exercise and not have to wait in the car line. She wishes more of her friends rode their bikes to school every day.
“I think a lot of people would like it and it’s a good exercise too,” said Rory.
