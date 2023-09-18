Dogs of all shapes and sizes, and sporting silly costumes, strutted their stuff during Fido Fest on Sept. 16 in Norris Park.
Tour Tahlequah of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Main Street Tahlequah, presented the fun event.
Attendees enjoyed the good weather and meeting up with friends, dressing their dogs in goofy outfits, and competing for prizes.
“Whoever wins [the costume contest] can win [a prize worth] up to $800, so [audience, you have] to cheer hard for your favorite dog,” said Aubrey Rodden, events coordinator with TACC.
Along with the dog activities, vendors offered items such as dog insurance and healthy treats. Fido’s Fun Run and 5K race started off the festivities. Puppy yoga, pet safety class, a free vaccine clinic, dog costume contest and a pet adoption filled out the day’s schedule.
Newton, a black mid-size mixed-breed dog, took center stage in the adoption event that occurred at 2 p.m.
“This boy has been looking for a home for maybe [as long as] a year,” said Rodden.
Rodden, with the help of many people at the Chamber, organized the festivities.
“It’s been a long labor of love, but it’s exciting to see it all come together,” said Rodden.
Prince, a fawn-colored pit bulldog, roamed the grounds in a dairy cow outfit and stopped to visit other canines as his temporary handler greeted friends and strangers alike.
“He’s a fawn-colored bull - a very slim bull,” Darnell Duckett said. “He’s about 16 months old.”
Prince belongs to Duckett’s girlfriend, Mahala Battiest, and he behaved well on the stage for Battiest. Prince’s archnemesis is plastic bags, his favorite thing to chew on is clean socks, and he rides backward on car rides.
Prince came in first in the large dog division.
Diane Timmons and her friend, Kathy Ryals, happened by the event during a morning stroll on the History Trail with Timmons’ dog, Rip.
“I kind of knew there was a Fido Fest but I didn’t really pay attention to what the festivities were,” Timmons said. “Next year, we’ll enter [Rip] in the contest.
Calmly watching the other dogs, Rip, a large long-haired black Rough Collie, took in the hubbub of the festivities.
“He dresses in black, he’s loyal and hardworking, and loves the lady in the big house,” Timmons said, explaining the origin of Rip’s name.
Rip was named from the TV series “Yellowstone.”
Free samples of all natural, grain-free treats were handed out to dog owners by Lacy Lockwood of Spring Holler Feed and Supply. Pet owners should avoid buying food that contains lower end fillers such as corn and wheat, Lockwood said.
“People said they can tell their dog’s coats are better, and less stool [on the grain-free food],” Lockwood said. “If they feed a 100 pounds of dog food, they can tell that 75-80% of it went to the dog instead of in the yard.”
Jade, a small black shepherd-looking dog, competed in the sniffing contest, and as a reward for finding the can with the right smell, received a tennis ball. Mason Lane, a veteran, trains dog for the nonprofit “Stray to Service.”
“This is how police [start training] bomb and narcotic dogs is [by having them find scents],” Lane said. “[Jade] will do anything for a ball.”
Some of Jade’s siblings work apprehension at the Mexico border against human trafficking and drug smuggling and for a swat team in Riverside, California. Several dogs graduated handler training during Fido Fest, Lane said.
Quentin Thompson dressed his dog Sandy as a cowgirl. Sandy’s archnemesis is her neighbor. Sandy placed second in the large dog division.
“[She just hates] one neighbor,” Thompson said. “A guy with a beard.”
Archie, a brown Dachshund dressed as a blue crayon and Daisy, a light tan Dachshund outfitted in a pink crayon outfit, waited impatiently for the contest to start. The wagon transporting them about the grounds had Crayola signs hanging on the sides.
Archie and Daisy came in third in the costume contest in the small dog division.
Newly married last summer, Cody White and Sydney White both love Dachshunds. Cody didn’t grow up with Dachshunds, and Sydney said she “indachsinated” him.
“I’ve grown up with Dachshunds,” said Sydney. “The week after we got married we got [Daisy] and this summer we got [Archie]. We love any excuse to take our dogs somewhere, 'cause we are crazy dog parents.”
Ellie Gideo, being pulled along by Cosmo, a large dog resembling a wolfhound that wore a huge spider and web as his costume, struggled to hang on to Cosmo as they walked across the stage. Gideo’s friend, Sharon Montrose, stayed close to support her friend in handling Cosmo.
“He’s arachno-dog,” said Gideo. “His archnemesis is a raccoon.”
Cosmo came in third in the large dog division.
Dolly Parton, a black dog wearing a pink tutu, walked across the stage with her owner, Mardi Smith. Dolly’s thing is she is “really good at killing bugs.”
Dolly came in first in the small dog division.
Toast, a small tan Dachshund, wore a sombrero and colorful outfit. Hallie Lynch, her owner, coached the shy pup across the stage.
Toast loves to chew on cardboard and her archnemesis is the cat that comes up to the window and stares in at her.
Toast came in second in the small dog division.
Bobby Woodward, a resident of Stilwell, won the men’s division of the 5K race with a time of 20.17. He trained for two months for the race.
“Do what you can to better yourselves. Make yourselves happy and that’s what matters most,” Woodward said.
Jack Hatzenbuehler came in second with a time of 21.13.
In the women’s division, Jayden Lazzari, with a time of 21.17, came in first, and Ell Jesso came in second.
Susan Roets came in third place and her running companion was Newton, the dog up for adoption.
