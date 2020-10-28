Construction on the Tahlequah Dog Park is officially underway, and hundreds of area residents are eager to see its completion.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long recently revealed the south side of Fourth Street Bridge is where the park will be located. The dirt work began last week and the goal is to have the park finished by the end of the year.
"We all know the weather in Oklahoma will always be a variable. I've already been receiving calls from anxious dog owners who are awaiting the completed project," Long said.
Long and Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento have been meeting over the past few months to collect community input for installation of the park, which many residents have pushed for many months.
"I had no idea prior to the idea being brought to me that dog parks were so popular. We published our online survey in late summer and we received over 500 survey responses," Long said. "I'm sure the survey response would be higher, as we had also incorporated more paper surveying methods. However, with COVID-19, that was not an option. Additionally, I learned through this survey process that we have a large population of residents who base their vacations and travel plans so the family pets can tag along. Therefore, we also anticipate that when tourists visit Tahlequah, they will also visit our dog park."
Over the summer, a Tahlequah resident approached Long through the Tahlequah Community Fund about the park. Long said the private donor wanted to help the city kick off the initiative.
"This private donor is an avid dog lover and understands the economic benefit a dog park can offer the community," said Long. "Another obvious benefit the donor cited is the socialization opportunities specifically for the elderly."
That person is challenging others with up to $25,000 in matching funds donated before Dec. 31.
Long said there is still lots of work to be done, and staff members at City Hall are busy with the project.
"Our team is working on the quotes and timelines for the installation of fencing, benches, covered awnings, and also some additional amenities," she said. "I will do presentations at each City Council meeting to keep the public informed as we progress through the phases of completion and implementation."
Another resident contacted the Daily Press about possible legal ramifications with the nearby Tahlequah Creek - also known by Bear Creek and other names - being a protected waterway. That individual said the potential introduction of dog waste into the waterway was illegal, and hinted there could be a lawsuit.
Long said the matter was discussed with Tahlequah Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill, and they determined the location wouldn't cause harm to the waterway.
"The park will contain dog waste stations. Therefore, the bulk of the waste would be disposed of in those designated dog waste receptacles. If problems occur, we will identify and implement mitigation measures. However, we will encourage and promote proper disposals methods," said Long.
Get involved
For those interested in rising to the donor's challenge, contact Long or Torrento at 918-456-0651.
