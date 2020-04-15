Gold Award project helps homeless

Julia Wilson, McKinney, Texas, left, accomplished her Girl Scouts of America Gold Award project at D.D. Etchieson United Methodist Church in Tahlequah. Julia worked for an entire year doing presentations and raising money to build and stock a closet with items for the homeless. Jacki Christie, D.D. Etchieson homeless ministry coordinator, right, will distribute the items from the closet for a year.

Jacki Christie, the D.D. Etchieson homeless ministry coordinator, will maintain and distribute the items from the closet for one year per agreement with the Girl Scouts of America, Texas.

