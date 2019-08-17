With plenty of music, food, and prizes, the fifth annual Under the Sea Senior Prom was a success, according to organizers.
About 230 people attended Friday's event in the Cherokee County Community Building.
"We do it for our seniors so they can interact with the community," said Jennifer Mcloud, Good Shepherd Hospice. "Plus, we love our seniors. They look forward to this every year."
Mcloud said the organizations and businesses have been hosting a senior prom in Grove for 10 years, and about 500 people attend that.
On Sept. 13, one will be hosted in Pryor for the second year in a row.
"We also put on the health fair at Go Ye Village. We do a lot at the Senior Nutrition site,"
said Mcloud.
Along with fun dances and a photo booth, time was taken to recognize the veterans in attendance.
They each received an American flag pin.
"I'm enjoying the people," said Bob Ferland, a Coast Guard veteran who attended by himself. "It was very nice to be pinned."
The music was provided by Duke Mason, who sings favorite songs from various eras, as well as patriotic ones.
"Duke is very popular here. He has followers," said Mcloud.
Marie Dunavin will be 96 next month, and she was dancing with Artís Poole, the activities director at Cherokee County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
"I'm having a wonderful time," she said. "Don't give up. You can still go."
A lunch of pork chops, baked beans and potato salad was served to attendees, and drinks were available.
"It's a good time to socialize with friends in the community," said Cassandra Morris, Brookdale Tahlequah Heritage.
"It's a great opportunity to win door prizes, which everybody loves."
The agencies come together for these events as a way to show the seniors a good time and to give them information about resources in the community.
They each pitch in, along with other sponsors, such as local business Arvest Bank and Dr. Larry Sumner, to cover the expenses.
"It's a good way to get everyone together to have a good time. They stay pretty active," said Tina Welch with Angels Care Home Health.
"They get to know the resources available to them as they age to get them through life better."
