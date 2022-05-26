With vendors, booths, live entertainment and golden-agers in abundance, the Go Ye Village Senior Living and Wellness Exposition returned for 2022 on Wednesday, May 26.
Open to seniors residing at Go Ye and elsewhere, the Expo took place in the Great Hall of the retirement community and featured many service providers, passing out information and merchandise to attendees.
Tony Ward, assistant campus director at Go Ye Village, said this year's Expo was the first one they have held since 2019.
"We've been pretty shut down since COVID-19," said Ward. "It's a bit slow right now. I think some people might have forgotten about it."
Ward spoke to many vendors at the event, including banks and home, health and hospice providers, as guests mingled.
"I hope this event can provide those here with more knowledge and information on the topics," said Ward.
Filling up almost half of the Great Hall, some of the booths available for seniors to visit included Electronic Caregiver, Young Foot & Medical Clinic, Humana and Cherokee Nation Home Health Services, among others. The Expo was sponsored by Go Ye Village, Good Shepherd Hospice and Angels Care Home Health.
Jennifer McLoud, hospice consultant from Good Shepherd, said that only a hour into the event, her booth had already attracted a lot of people. She was glad to answer their questions.
"We just want to let them know what we do and that we honor our veterans," said McLoud.
Hospice consultant Beath Marsh, also with Good Shepherd, discussed how grateful she was that Go Ye could have the Expo again this year.
"I just pray that COVID leaves us alone," said Marsh. "It's been hard on all of us.
At the booth next door, Tina Welch, of Angels Care Home Health, stressed how essential it is to share these types of resources with the senior community.
"We want them to go through their lives knowing what options there are as they age, " said Welch.
Among those attending the event was Phyllis Carter, who has been a resident of Go Ye Village with her husband, Gene, for four years.
"We just got here, and everyone is so nice and friendly," said Carter. "You can see almost everything here."
Carter was all smiles as she demonstrated a squeeze ball she had received from a booth, noting how it would be good for her arthritis.
Naoma Alexander, a resident of Go Ye Village for over a year, also enjoyed her visit to the Expo and chatting with the vendors. She espoused her enjoyment of living at the facility.
"I would highly recommend it to single people," said Alexander.
Over the course of the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seniors had the opportunity to take part in many other activities, as well. While gathered around tables, they enjoyed snacks and music, some of them dancing in and out of their seats to live entertainment provided by Duke Mason. Showcased along the front of the stage, various door prizes were also ready to be won.
As for the importance of the Expo, Tina Welch explained what it meant to her to be there again.
"It feels so good to be back," said Welch. "We miss the interaction with our seniors.
