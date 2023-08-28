“All the world’s a stage” began a monologue from William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” For members of Tahlequah Community Playhouse, this couldn’t be more true.
TCP just celebrated 50 years of bringing quality plays to the community, and the birthday bash was held Saturday, Aug. 26, at First Presbyterian Church.
In attendance were actors, directors, costumers, musicians, make-up artists, technicians, and loyal audience members. Posters and T-shirts from previous shows lined the walls. Play programs were available for people to peruse and reminisce.
Attendees were asked to seat themselves at one of the 10 tables in the center of the room. Each table was decorated with clues from a previous theatrical production, and attendees who guessed the production correctly were given prizes.
Wine and pastries were delivered to each table by a TCP board member. Then the fun began.
Audience members were given a script to TCP’s first play, “Ten Night in a Ba-Room,” and they cold-read aloud. After each act break, scripts were exchanged and the same roles were read by different people. It didn’t matter to anyone that women read male roles or men read children’s roles. The hilarity was infectious.
One of the highlights of the evening’s entertainment were the sing-a-longs with the audience. Kris Harris accompanied on the piano.
Over the past five decades, 30 different people have directed plays for TCP, and seven of those directors have been women. One of them, Peggy Kaney, has directed a dozen plays. She was pleased with the turnout for the evening.
“It’s been hard,” Kaney said. “We went dark for COVID, and we are just now getting back on track.”
Their next play, “The Addams Family,” is scheduled to open Sept. 15. It is directed by Craig Clifford, with assistant direction provided by Steve Ball.
“This is the second time we’re doing ‘The Addams Family,’” Ball said. “It was one of our most popular plays. This next season, we are putting up some of our most-loved productions, audience favorites.”
According to TCP’s website, over the past 50 years, the group has staged nearly 200 productions. The plays have ranged from slapstick comedy to serious drama with adult themes. There have been campy melodramas, fun children’s plays, and numerous plays written by local playwrights.
TCP has participated in other community events as well, including a Grand Ole Opry-style country show, Sweet Adelines’ Christmas concerts, and productions for public schools. They have also performed benefits for the public library, Cherokee County Hospice, Help In Crisis, and the CARE Community Food Pantry.
After the 1979-’80 season, awards were given out for the first time. The first Best Production award went to Dr. Erwin Turner for the play “Nothing but the Truth.” Turner passed away the following year. The Erwin awards handed out at the end of each season are named in his memory.
TCP’s 50th anniversary season will include the plays “The Addams Family,” from Sept. 15-17, a musical comedy based on the cartoons and television show created by Charles Addams; “And Then There Were None,” a mystery written by Agatha Christie; “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, and described by many critics as the greatest American play ever written; and “Harvey,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy written by Mary Chase, and for which Jimmy Stewart portrayed the lead role of Elwood P. Dowd on the silver screen.
You’re invited
To participate in TCP events, purchase tickets, or volunteer, visit Tcpok.com.
