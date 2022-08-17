Tahlequah Public Schools kicked off the new year on a good note on Aug. 16, with most students attending open house and ready for class.
“We saw at least 98 percent of our students at open house, so when they came in the door this morning, they were excited and were ready to see their teachers again,” said Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal.
McCoy said Cherokee is ready to get its students' families more involved this year through family-related events. Due to COVID-19, McCoy said, over the past few years they have restricted the number of people who enter the building, which will continue to take place throughout the year.
Cherokee Elementary has around 430 students, with more being enrolled daily. The school’s enrollment is up, with more students set to attend class than in the past five years, said McCoy.
McCoy said the free and reduced-price school lunch application is the main document students still need to turn in, and that can be found on the Wengage site.
Abby Keys, principal for Tahlequah Middle School, said the first few days of school have gone relatively smoothly, with everyone looking forward to upcoming events. She said masks are not required this year, and they have not had any issues with it so far.
“We still have some that want to wear them — and they do —and the others don’t. It’s really a nonfactor here,” said Keys.
Keys said the school’s enrollment is about the same as in previous years, with about 730 students. One new upcoming event — besides sports competitions in general — is the fall sports pep assembly, where athletes will be recognized in September.
Heritage Elementary Principal Amanda Vance said the first few days of school have been relatively easy, especially with the parent car line this year. Dropoff is now at 7:30 a.m., which Vance said has gone over well with students.
Students are now eating breakfast in the cafeteria this year, rather than in their classrooms.
“When they get ready to head to their classrooms, they’re ready to learn, which is nice,” said Vance.
Vance said the school is looking forward to having parents back in the building for occasions, such as PTO events. Heritage’s enrollment is sitting at 477. Vance said she has noticed a change in students' attitudes this year due to COVID-19.
“I think for little kids, we forgot the effects COVID had on them. I think there’s a difference in their demeanor when things feel back to normal,” said Vance.
Rhonda Reed, Greenwood Elementary principal, believes one of the reasons school has started so well for students is the supplying of resources at the open house.
“For parents, it gets kind of hectic. There’s so many things they have to do over the summer, like forms to fill out. It’s hard for them to remember everything,” said Reed.
Reed said teachers at Greenwood are using “Conscious Discipline” and “Parents in Action" programs. Conscious Discipline is where teachers are implementing a way to respond differently to certain behaviors and to find out why the student is acting in a certain way. School personnel help the students by participating in breathing techniques, greeting students at the door, and saying pledges and school mottos. Parents in Action is a volunteer form that allows parents to suggest how they can help the school.
Tahlequah High School Principal Natalie Cloud said while the first day of school is often a difficult transition, the 1,279 students overall have seemed pleased with the start of the year. Cloud said she and the high school staff have worked tirelessly to get the school prepared and hope any anxieties about having new leadership has gone down.
Central Academy Director Sherry Yount said the alternative school has about 15 students enrolled, which will fluctuate throughout the year. Yount said they are using a new online platform this year and are looking forward to helping seniors get ready to graduate on time.
