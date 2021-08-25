Crews have been remodeling the city golf course, and officials say there’s more to come.
City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento said the revamping process is still underway.
“So far, we have remodeled the pro shop,” said Torrento. “[We] took down some walls to open up the floor plan and [we] made office space.”
Crews with the Park and Recreation Department and an outside contractor are tackling the upgrades, and the project was a budgeted item.
The city course, Riverlinks, was built in 1928, and it originally had sand greens. The entire course went through its first upgrade in 1958, when sand was removed from the greens.
Larry Warnock, clubhouse manager, said there are 12 golf carts.
“We also got brand-new seats for all of our golf carts, which was awesome because the other ones were all ripped and worn,” said Warnock. “We have [working] 12 carts plus the three that are in need of repair, which we’ll do over the winter.”
Completed features in the pro shop include new cabinets, new flooring, new ceiling and lighting, and a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit. Interior and exterior painting was done as well.
More updates are slated for the next few months, and Torrento said that involves improvements outdoors.
“We are getting ready to make an ADA-accessible deck outside the pro shop, where guests can have a place to sit and enjoy the view. Also we are getting ready to redo the parking lot,” she said.
Warnock said projects will be prioritized according to budget constraints.
"We’ll do the deck first and then move on to those other projects we have in mind,” Warnock said.
Riverlinks also started FootGolf at the course, which is available from 11 a.m. to sunset, Monday through Friday, and noon to sunset on Sundays.
The alternative sport, similar to golf, is popular on the East and West Coasts, and a handful of places have it in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.