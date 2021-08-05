Catfish has long served as a staple in southern cuisine. From soul food, to Indigenous cuisine – whether deep-fried or charbroiled – catfish has found its way onto the tables of most Oklahoma families.
Traditionally, Catholics celebrate "Fish Friday" during Lent because they believe it is the day Jesus died, so to honor his sacrifice, they fast from eating meat. Throughout the county, there are many restaurants that serve Friday fish specials. The practice is so common that even Reasor's sells its catfish fillets on Fridays only.
Two popular places to eat catfish in Tahlequah are Katfish Kitchen and Linney Breaux’s.
John Garrison, owner of Katfish Kitchen, is very grateful to be in business after having been shut down for a few months during the 2020 pandemic.
“The hardest thing this year is the truck driver shortages and supply chain and what COVID has done for that. It was touch-and-go last year. We were doing to-go orders for a while, but we made it through,” he said.
The restaurant does well because it has established itself especially for its catfish, and because it serves clients who see the restaurant as their own.
“We sell a ton of chicken-fried steaks and chicken-fried chicken and sandwiches, but catfish is still No. 1,” said Garrison.
While fried is the most popular way Katfish Kitchen serves it, many are becoming more health-conscious and are choosing to eat it grilled. But Garrison doesn’t see fried fish going away anytime soon.
"It is the southern favorite, until doctors say to stay away from it,” he said.
Many of his customers are seniors, so he uses recipes that have been passed down from one generation to the next. One of his secrets is to frequently change out the shortening.
“The biggest thing someone can do if they are going to start a restaurant is to change the shortening. We do it more times than we ought to – we go through shortening more times than any place in town. We should never give out a dark, off-tasting fried product. That is something I keep my eye on,” he said.
Another secret is to use a cornmeal breading, which Katfish Kitchen makes in-house.
“Our breading is a little more unique than some. We use corn meal, but we have other ingredients that give it a pop. Between the shortening and breading, that is our biggest secret,” said Garrison.
Linney Breaux’s has made a name for itself with its Cajun-inspired meals. While they serve gumbo, boudin balls, red beans and rice, crawfish, and shrimp, they are also known for their catfish.
Brandon Linney described the catfish as one of their most popular items.
“I’d say of all the product that we sell, our No. 1 is our boudin balls, I’d say that it gives a run between catfish and shrimp as our second-most popular item. We also incorporate catfish into other dishes,” he said.
For dinner, they serve a smothered Cat-Daddy, which is battered catfish on a bed of rice, smothered with crawfish étouffee and garnished with green onion. For lunch, they sell their Cat-Pappy Jr., a plate with two catfish battered fillets, Cajun fries, and a house-made tarter sauce.
“The batter we make in house, for our shrimp, oysters, and catfish. Those are all hand-breaded and it’s a combination of seasonings that we put in the batter. We also dip our catfish in egg wash before putting it in the batter,” said Linney.
He said a secret to frying good catfish is to make sure the batter has a good consistency and to use a dry cornmeal batter.
On Fridays, they serve “dirty cat,” which is their most popular lunch special of the week, a blackened catfish served over dirty rice, smothered in a smoked gouda cheese sauce.
Former Tahlequah resident Callie David used to have dozens of friends over to her lake home to enjoy the catfish her husband caught in Lake Tenkiller. At first, they deep-fried it, but it became simpler to put it on the grill.
"It's just as worthy as tuna or salmon, in my opinion," she said.
