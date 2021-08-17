GOOD BREEDING: Favorite types of dogs come and go, but canine is still 'man's best friend'

Man’s best friend comes in all shapes and sizes, and over the years, some breeds have become more popular than others.
In recent years, the Labrador retriever has been a favorite among Americans, according to the American Kennel Club. But before that, some of the top breeds included the cocker spaniel, poodle, beagle, German shepherd, French bulldog, and collie, among others.
While shelters have an abundance of dogs looking for homes, many potential owners are looking for the right dog that suits them, which is why if they’re to purchase one, they look for a reputable breeder.
Toni Bailey, a local dog trainer and owner of two collies, said it’s important that people ask the right questions when speaking with breeders.
“The first thing you should ask before you decide to get a dog is to see the sire and dam, if they’re on the premises, and perhaps, visit their kennel,” she said. “Ask other owners of their puppies about what they think. There are a lot of very important questions to ask before you decide to jump in to a 15-year investment, and that’s exactly what it is.”
For instance, potential collie owners will want to know about the dog’s veterinary ophthalmologist eye checks. Bailey said it might sound like overkill, but she wouldn’t buy a puppy without one. She said with different breeds come different health issues, and owners should do some research on what those issues are beforehand. Potential owners could also do a puppy aptitude test, which can be found online, to see if a particular dog is right for them.
“It is about 10 or 12 different exercises you can do with a puppy to see if he’s going to be aggressive, to see if he’s going to be a fearful dog, if he’s going to playful or too playful,” Bailey said. “This is a very accurate puppy temperament test for across the board – it could be mixed breeds, pups that are in the shelter, or pups that are from a breeder.”
Poodle mixes have become increasingly favored over the years, among them the goldendoodles or labradoodles. These types of "designer crossbreeds" can have an unpredictable temperament and require significant attention, but owners who spend time training their 'doodles can wind up with well-behaved family members. Finding one from a reputable breeder doesn’t come cheap, though.
Riverbend Kennels in Nowata breeds goldendoodles, aussiedoodles, sheepadoodles, and poodles. Depending on which one, a puppy can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $2,500, but owner Krista Thornbrugh said some breeders will charge even more, with not as much care.
“There is a lot of health testing to do. All of ours are tested through Paw Print Genetics, and we have our OSA or PennHIP testing that we do,” she said. “Then you have stud fees that you have to factor into it. There’s a lot that goes into raising a litter. A lot of people say it’s so expensive, but when you think about it, it kind of works itself out after a while.”
Reputable breeders usually set requirements for people looking to buy a puppy. When applying for a puppy at Riverbend Kennels, for instance, applicants are all asked a series of questions to see if they would be a good fit for a new pup. Thornbrugh said they want people to have a fence-in yard or be prepared to take their dog on a walk several times a day.
“They need to get out and run and do stuff,” she said. “The application talks about whether you’re an active family or sedentary family. If I have one that’s super-active and a family that’s not super-active, I wouldn’t want to match those two together.”
Thornbrugh said breeders can sometimes get a bad reputation, but they shouldn’t be confused with puppy mills, which are typically inhumane and meant to produce as many puppies as possible to turn a profit. Responsible breeders work on finding their dogs good homes and providing families with health history.
“We definitely do get a bad rap,” she said. “We do everything we can to dispel that theory. We became a member of gooddog.com. One of the things you have to do to become a member is provide all of your testing and all of the things you do for the dogs. We continually are going to different trainings and continually buying equipment to upgrade the facilities.”
But Thornbrugh said it’s just as important for new dog owners to do their due diligence when speaking with a breeder.
“Be sure if you find them on Facebook that you read reviews,” she said. “If they don’t have any reviews up, there’s a reason why. If you look at them on Google, you’ll be able to see happy customers. You’re spending a lot of money and you should be able to ask that breeder and they should be happy to answer you.”
