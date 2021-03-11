Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 is growing as it continues its mission to give back to the community, while creating a larger community of its own.
The nonprofit organization has been expanding its membership in recent years, with the goal of getting more young people involved. Andrea Chaffin, of the Elks Lodge, said the group’s average age of members has gone down from the 60s to the lower 50s, since they’ve been able to attract younger generations.
“We’ve got imitation of new members coming up March 20,” Chaffin said. “We started the year with 92 members, and if everybody shows up for initiation, we’ll round the year out at 184, which is 100 percent growth membership for the year."
In the new location it moved to last year, the Elks Lodge has been staying busy with various events, concerts and fundraisers. It recently hosted a cornhole tournament to raise money for a local resident with cancer, and the organization is following that up with another benefit tournament Saturday for another cancer patient.
On March 27, the Lodge will host a fundraiser for the Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapters. The Bigfoot Stomp, an indoor poker run, will feature live music, drawings and opportunities to win cash, with proceeds providing support for downed bikers.
“They’re doing a big fundraiser rally and they’re going to hold it up at the Lodge,” said Chaffin. “We’re going to work hand in hand with them to help raise money for their organization, which in turn also help us raise money for ours. Also, the Bikers Against Child Abuse have asked to use the building in August for their big fundraiser. They’re starting a new chapter locally, so we’re going to help them get started."
The group allows the the Marines of Tahlequah to use the new facility for meetings. On Thursday evenings, the Lodge is dedicated to the Tahlequah Slingers Cornhole league. Eric Hickman, of Tahlequah Slingers Cornhole, said the group was looking for a venue during the harsh winter season, and the Lodge has allowed them to continue play.
Hickman said anyone can join the league at any time, and no partner is needed. It costs $10 per player each night, with percentages of the buy-in fees going to those who place first-third each week, and to the league for the end-of-season tournament.
It's not too late to get in on the end-of-season tournament.
"To qualify for the season final tournament, you have to participate four weeks of the eight-week season," he said, adding that Thursday was the Slinger's fourth week. "So you have to at least play half of the weeks."
The Elks Lodge makes sandwiches for the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless once a month, and it routinely volunteers for various fundraisers and events.
The group’s position is something Chaffin, former exalted ruler, has envisioned for several years.
“I feel like in past years, the Lodge was working so hard to just survive, they weren’t able to do the charitable work that we’re responsible for doing and that we love to do for the community,” she said. “My goal was to get us in a better position to where we could do more for the community, and I think we’re moving more toward that."
Anyone can apply to be a member of the Tahlequah Elks Lodge. The annual cost for membership is $99. Applications and new members are proposed during the Lodge’s regular meetings. The investigative committee assess applicants, and at the next meeting, the prospective members are voted on.
Chaffin said she frequently is asked from people considering membership: “What am I going to get out of it?”
“I always tell people if you’re joining because you think you’re going to get something out of it, you’re joining for the wrong reason,” she said. “We try to encourage people who are interested in giving back to the community, volunteering, and helping out with our fundraisers. You go home with a good feeling at the end of the day that you’ve done something for the community.”
Chaffin described the organization as just one big family that works together to bring about positive change. She said anyone interested in joining is welcome to visit as a guest. On Wednesdays, the Lodge has a potluck dinner starting around 5:30 p.m.; and Fridays are the Lodge’s steak dinner nights. For $30, diners can get a 16-to 18-ounce ribeye with two sides and a roll. Chaffin said it’s the best steak in town.
“If people want to be members of an organization they can call family, come hang out one night and be one of our guests, and see what we do,” Chaffin said. “ Anyone interested is more than welcome to come out and enjoy a hot meal, company, ask whatever questions they want, sit around and have fun.”
Get involved
For more information about Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, call 918-506-5545. The organization is located at 109 W. Willis Rd. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.