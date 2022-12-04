OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics announced Nov. 29 that it has received a grant of $100,000 from Google.
The funds will assist the school in expanding its Virtual Program to reach students throughout Oklahoma.
"OSSM's virtual program is helping bring top-tier STEM education to students across the state, and Google is proud to support the efforts to expand this program," said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community development in Oklahoma. "High quality STEM education prepares students for success both in college and their future careers. It's incredible to see the positive impact OSSM's rigorous and expansive virtual math and science curriculum has made for Oklahoma high school students."
The OSSM’s Virtual Program provides advanced science and math coursework to students, who need academic challenges beyond those offered at their local high schools. The program provides daily online instruction with highly qualified instructors at no cost to the students.
Professors also travel to schools to provide hands-on labs, an important component of an advanced science education. Students can continue at their home high schools and participate in activities that are important to them and their families because it is a virtual program.
“Oklahoma is experiencing a teacher shortage. This means many local high schools are unable to provide resources for advanced science and math classes,” said Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D., interim president of The OSSM. “Our Virtual Program is for students who have exhausted the options at their current schools and seek more challenging coursework. We are grateful for Google's generous support, which will help us reach a larger number of students throughout the state and impact their ability to become leaders in their future professions as scientists, engineers, doctors, mathematicians and more.”
