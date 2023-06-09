Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.