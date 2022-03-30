GOP candidates lining up for D2 Congress, U.S. Senate seats

On June 28, Cherokee County residents will cast ballots in primary elections for U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 2, and though the filing period hasn't opened, the names of potential candidates are being tossed around.
Oklahoma will hold a special election to fill the seat of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who announced his retirement in February. Voters will fill District 2 with a new lawmaker following the announcement that Rep. Markwayne Mullin would run for Inhofe's seat. Both men are Republicans.
So far on the Republican Senate ticket are State Sen. Nathan Dahm of District 33; Alex Gray, former adviser to President Trump; Luke Holland, Inhofe's chief of staff; Mullin; and T.W. Shannon, banker and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House.
Mullin is taking an anti-Biden approach to his candidacy, opposing the president on his handling of the war in Ukraine, health care, oil, gun legislation, and more.
"The Biden administration even went so far as to lobby on behalf of Russian interests when Republicans tried to put these sanctions back in place. President Biden's inability to hold Russia accountable for its cyberattacks, including one of the largest ransomware attacks in history, shows our lax attitude toward their malign behavior," he said.
Dahm is campaigning as an official who is connected to his roots, both in Broken Arrow and in Romania.
"When I was in fifth grade, we moved to Romania and Eastern Europe, so we spent our middle school and high school years seeing the impact that communism and socialism can have with those government structures," he said. "I saw how it destroyed entrepreneurship, and the human spirit, and how it stifled religious freedoms, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, private ownership, being able to start a business."
For the Democrats, Kendra Horn, former U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 5th District, announced her candidacy for Inhofe's seat. She is taking a moderate approach, focusing on reunited a fractured nation.
"Things are more divided than ever, and our leaders are more extreme than we are. We can't keep going down this same path. Electing people who pit us against our friends and neighbors, that's not the Oklahoma way," said Horn.
In the U.S. House Oklahoma District 2 Republican primary, seven Republicans have announced their intentions: John R. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party; Clint Johnson, former military serviceman who has run for Cherokee County sheriff in the past; State Sen. Marty Quinn; State Rep. Dustin Roberts; Chris Schiller, CEO of Economy Pharmacy; Johnny Teehee, Muskogee police chief; State Rep. Avery Carl Frix; and Erick Wyatt, retired U.S. Army communications specialist.
Schiller is running to bring as a Washington outsider.
"With soaring inflation and people struggling to pay sky-high rates at the gas pump, the citizens of the 2nd District are tired of career politicians and bureaucrats who are just waiting for their next government paycheck," said Schiller.
Frix is appealing to rural America by emphasizing his Christianity, hard work, and roots.
"Put me in the fight for America," said Frix. "I will do the tough work. I grew up turning dirt with my dad and granddad on weekends and holidays. I've been in the trenches, fighting for conservative causes. Everything that Biden and Pelosi are destroying - all the work that President Trump did - must be rebuilt."
Bennett is associated with former Trump associate Roger Stone, who was charged for witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements to Congress, and was later pardoned. He has been endorsed by former Gen. Michael Flynn, who was a subject in the Mueller investigation, and entered a plea bargain to avoid probable incarceration.
"Our republic is under attack, and we need to stand and fight for righteousness in our republic today," he said.
Currently, no Democrat has declared candidacy for Oklahoma's 2nd District.
