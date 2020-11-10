Cherokee County residents made their way in droves to vote this election year, with officials seeing hundreds of people wait in lines for early voting, and 1,200 more people voted for president than in 2016.
While the county has had a history of electing mostly Democratic candidates at the local level, most officials representing the area at the statehouse are now Republican. In the Nov. 3 election, Sheriff Jason Chennault was the sole Democrat to triumph at the county level, though other county officials are members of that party. In fact, District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown, a former state representative who termed out a few years ago, was defeated in his primary by Chris Jenkins.
As for the presidential race, President Donald Trump won overwhelmingly among Cherokee Countians.
All 24 of the county's precincts voted for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this year. The closest President-Elect Joe Biden came to winning a precinct was in No. 5 at the Armory Municipal Center, with Trump receiving 128 to Biden's 124.
"There were probably one or two inside the city limits that I thought would stand a pretty good chance of staying blue, but I guess I can't say that I'm surprised that [Trump] won every precinct," said former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, who is currently the Oklahoma District 2 Democratic Party chair.
Other elections locals voted in weren't very close, either. In the race for sheriff, Republican Manuel A. Holland won the majority of votes in three precincts, which were at Cookson Methodist Church, Norwood Baptist Church, and River Valley Baptist Church. Chennault took the remaining 21 precincts.
Republican Blake Cowboy Stephens won all precincts in the county against Democratic opponent Dyllon Fite. The closest margin of votes between the two was in precinct No. 7, Crescent Valley Baptist Church, where Stephens won by 28.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, won five of the eight Cherokee County precincts over challenger Jack Reavis. The Democratic candidate won in precincts No. 2, Calvary Assembly of God; and Nos. 4 and 5, which were both at Armory Municipal Center.
Incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, was ousted this year by second-time challenger Bob Ed Culver. Meredith did win the majority of votes in four out of 18 precincts, with Culver, a Republican, winning the rest. Meredith's four wins were in precinct No. 1, St. Brigid Catholic Church; Nos. 4 and 5; and No. 20, at the UKB Wellness Center.
"For the most part, it was going to be difficult for Democrats with a Republican incumbent president on the ballot with them," Nichols said. "I wouldn't rate any necessarily as unusual, but Matt Meredith's result and Jack Reavis' result were the biggest surprises."
U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin, also a Republican, was the easy victor once again for District 2. Democratic opponent Danyell Lanier won the majority of votes in just one of the county's precincts, No. 1.
Fellow Democratic candidate Abby Broyles, who ran for U.S. Senate against long-time incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe, also won precinct No. 1. She also won in precinct No. 4, too, while Inhofe took the remaining county precincts.
It perhaps makes sense that Republicans were the overwhelming favorites in Cherokee County this election, despite there being fewer of them, although the number of registered voters has shifted since the 2016 presidential election. In 2016, there were a total of 24,639 registered voters in Cherokee County, compared to this year's 26,256. In 2016, 13,773 were registered Democrat, while in 2020 that number had declined to 12,390. Meanwhile, Republicans saw an increase in registered voters between the two elections, going from 7,580 in 2016 to 9,731 in 2020. The number of independent voters also increased from 3,236 to 3,930, and Libertarians gained 156 registered voters, to bring that number to 205.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return phone calls by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.