Over the course of this election cycle, Cherokee County Republican leaders have spoken on the condition of their party in 2020, and their priorities.
According to Republican Party County Chairman Josh Owen, most Republican voters are concerned about typical, everyday issues.
“We are concerned about COVID, and we want to increase broadband internet throughout the county. We would also really like to see a vaccine come out soon,” Owen said.
Republicans are asking how they are going to get out of this crisis, according to Owen. They are calling him and asking if they are going to get another stimulus package. Many are also walking into the headquarters to purchase signs for President Donald Trump
Many are asking about absentee ballot processes, because there is some confusion on the matter. Cindy Williams volunteers with the Cherokee County Republicans and has served as a poll worker. She tries to assure the public that the process is safe.
“I don’t see any fraud in the system. I feel like it’s very secure,” said Williams.
She did admit she thinks it is better to vote in person, but only because of the possibility of voter error. Two years ago, there were a handful of cases where Cherokee County voters forgot to notarize their ballots, so they received letters in the mail, stating their votes were not counted. Williams wants to remind the public there are many places to notarize ballots, and that banks offer that service for free.
“I am surprised how many first-time voters come in,” said Williams, adding that a majority of first-time voters are not that young. “Some of them are 60 and over and tell me, 'I’ve never voted, but I’m going to this time.'”
The new Cherokee County Republican Party headquarters has seen a lot of foot traffic, and many people have come to pick up signs. Trump signs are sold for various prices, but the signs of local politicians, like Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Sen. James Inhofe, are handed out for free.
Outside of putting up a sign, many who show up at headquarters want to know how to get involved, and Owen asks them to give him a call. He talks with individuals and asks them about their interests, and he connects them with politicians who may best serve their needs.
“They can volunteer at the headquarters or set up a voting registration booth,” said Owen.
He added there are many ways to get involved.
“The Republican Party in Cherokee County is on an upward trend, and the silent majority is starting to get loud,” said Owen.
Cherokee County Republicans meet the second Monday of every month at 6:30p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, where leaders meet with local residents to talk about their agenda. Members have attempted to meet on Zoom, but were met with resistance, so they implemented social distancing measures during meetings by limiting people at tables.
Republicans have seen an upturn at their events since 2017, Williams said, and she attributes that to national issues and their coverage of the media.
“They feel like the media takes everything and turns it on them to the point where they don’t believe them, even if they tell us something that turns out to be accurate,” she said.
She added most Cherokee County Republicans watch conservative media on TV news and are tired of the negative messages from mainstream sources.
Williams is president of the Cherokee County Republican Women. She got involved when she moved to Tahlequah because she was invited to do so.
“I enjoyed the group, and we’ve tripled the size since two years ago. It’s a fun group. These gals are well-read,” she said.
Williams encourages members to drop by and talk about national and local topics, and to get engaged in the political process.
What's next
