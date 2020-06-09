After the COVID-19 three-month shutdown, Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 16, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Room 1, or the big room.
Dee Page, of Recoil Arms, is going to give the meeting program on Second Amendment rights.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party's nominees.
Area residents who have questions about the Republican Women's Club, or Republican candidates who want to come speak to the club, may call CCRW President Nancy Dyson at 918-239-0900.
Interested parties may come to a meeting as guests. Women and men are welcome.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the program begins at 11.
Each month, the club picks a restaurant to go eat a Dutch treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Armory.
Contact Josh Owen, the Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237, for more information.
