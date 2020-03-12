Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center in Room 2.
Dee Page, chief instructor at Page Firearms Training, will give the program about Second Amendment rights and current legislation.
Objectives of the CCRW are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the party's nominees.
For information about the Republican Women or Republican candidates who want to speak to the club, can call CCRW President Nancy Dyson at 918-239-0900. Interested parties can come to a meeting as guests. Women and men are welcome.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. The board meets at 9 p.m., the club meets at 10, and the program begins at 11. Each month, the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory. Contact Josh Owen, Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237.
