GOP Women thank deputies

GOP Women thank sheriff's deputies

The Cherokee County Republican Women gifted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office with some cookies as their way of saying "thank you" to the deputies. From left are: Deputy Aaron Johnson, Deputy Lane Yeager, Deputy James Carver, Capt. Derrick Grant, Deputy Shane Owens, Nancy Dyson, and Cindy Williams.

