Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, June 21, at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The speakers will be gubernatorial Dr. Mark Sherwood; Corporation Commissioner candidate Todd Thomsen; State Senate District 4 candidate Keith Barenburg; and U.S. Congress candidate Josh Brecheen.
Sherwood said he sees "all too clearly the aggressive communist agenda that is sweeping the nation and making its way to Oklahoma. Sherwood describes himself as about leadership, not politics. He believes in "Oklahoma-first policies" that create a climate of liberty and growth and a secure and self-sustaining state.
A native Oklahoman, Thomsen was raised in Sapulpa by his mother and his father, and is a 35-year veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. After high school, he played football for four years for the OU Sooners under coach Barry Switzer, helping his team win the National Championship in 1985. Thomsen earned a degree in Management Information Systems and went to work for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he spent the next 30 years. He was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2006, where he served District 25 for 12 years. He was a leader on the Utilities Committee and membership on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He lives in Ada and loves to spend time with his family.
Barenberg has worked for the OHP for 26 years, and he has been the president of the Oklahoma State Trooper Association for 10 years. He has patrolled every community in the district and is prepared to protect liberties He is staunchly pro-Second Amendment and pro-life. He has lived in Delaware County for 26 years. He has been married to his wife, Susan, for 18 years. They are parents of three and grandparents of four. He attends Life Point Fellowship Church.
Brecheen age 41, is a Christian, husband and father and a fourth-generation rancher in Coal County. He operates a small heavy equipment/trucking business, Rawhide Dirtworks L.L.C. He was a state senator from 2010 to 2018, obtaining a voting record as the third-most conservative senator. He was the original author of measures that included capping state debt, banning dismemberment abortions and a repeal/replace of the common core educational standards. From 2004 to 2010, Brecheen worked for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, helping evaluate federal programs for waste, fraud and abuse. He earned a dual degree in agriculture from Oklahoma State University. He started a performance quarter horse training/breeding program after college and is a two-time qualifier for the National Cutting Horse Association Eastern Championship show. He was Oklahoma FFA Association as state president in 1998, the National FFA organization as a nationwide conference facilitator and has a motivational speaking business.
The Republican Primary will be held on June 28. Oklahoma Republican Primary Early Voting will be held at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College, on Thursday, June 23rd, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The CCRWC meets every third Tuesday at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker or program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
This month it's The Branch. The group supports all Republican candidates in the primary process and invites candidates in non-partisan races to speak. Any Republican candidate who want to speak to the club can call President Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at the Armory Room 3 at 6:30 p.m. For questions, call Chairman Steve Hall, at 918-706-0022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.