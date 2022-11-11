The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Attendees will review all the state and local elections, and discuss actively recruiting candidates to run for local offices and how to best support their campaigns.
The objectives of the CCRWC are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party; and work for the election of the Party’s nominees. For more information about the club or if someone is wanting to come speak to the club about a community event or project, call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595.
If interested, participants can go to a meeting as a guest, where women and men are welcome to attend.
CCRW has an annual Christmas Luncheon that will be held Thursday, Dec, 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m at the AMC in Room 1. Table 1 will be catering the traditional Christmas meal for $20 a person. Tickets must be reserved and paid in advance by Dec. 12. Members are encouraged to pay for their tickets for the Dec. 15 Christmas Luncheon at the Nov. 15 meeting. Guests are welcome to purchase tickets as well. To reserve a ticket email Candy Jarvis at cjarvis95@gmail.com and mail a $20 check per person to: CCRW Box 1452 Tahlequah, OK, 74465.
The Cherokee County Republican Party usually meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m at the Armory Municipal Center. They will not meet in November or December. Their next meeting will be Jan. 9, 2023. For more information, contact Steve Hall, the Republican Party county chairman, at 918-706-0022.
