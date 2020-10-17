Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Republican Headquarters at 11 a.m. Members are asked to bring their own chair - lawn chairs will work.
After the meeting, all those interested can meet for a Dutch treat lunch at Red Moon, 761 Holiday Drive, which is off the Bypass.
CCRW is meeting at Republican headquarters because the Tahlequah Armory is closed in October for repairs. There will not be a board meeting this month.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party's nominees.
Those who have questions about the Republican Women's Club or want to speak to the club about a community event or project, can call CCRW President Cindy Williams at 469-879-3705. All women and men are invited to the meetings.
Cherokee County Republican Women usually meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center in Room 1. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10, and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party will not meet in November or December. Contact Josh Owen, Cherokee County Republican Party chairman, at 918-822-3237 for questions or information.
