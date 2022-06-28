FAYETTE, MO - More than 500 Central Methodist University earned degrees this spring, with graduates from the Fayette and statewide campuses, as well as online, walked across the commencement stage in May.
Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri judge and lawmaker Ted House.
Jeffery Gordon Vance of Tahlequah majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.