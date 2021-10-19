Gorgeous, gory gourd set to be touted by tribe

The custom of making jack-o'-lanterns during the Halloween season offers an opportunity for people of all ages to proudly display a carved pumpkins and show off their creativity.
This year, witches and warlocks alike can participate in the virtual Cherokee Nation Pumpkin Carving Contest. This is the first year for the tribe to host the event, and it's open to anyone who would like to design a gourd. The rules are simple, said CN Social Media Coordinator KenLea Henson.
"Just have fun," she said.
To enter into the contest, a carver just has to take a picture of his or her pumpkin and post it to a personal Facebook page, tag @CherokeeNation, and use the hashtag #CNPUMPKINCONTEST21. Whichever pumpkin receives the most "likes" will be named the winner. The deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 25, by midnight.
"The winner will receive an arrangement of goodies, including a Cherokee Nation Pumpkin Carving Contest award," Henson said.
The winner of the contest will be announced Oct. 26. He or she will receive a direct message, and the tribe will share the contestant's masterpiece on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page.
