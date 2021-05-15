OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt was kicked off commission that was set up to commemorate the nation’s worst race massacre after he signed a bill that prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.
In a statement Friday, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners said they met early in the week and agreed “through consensus to part ways” with the Republican governor. The commission said no elected officials were involved in the decision.
“While the commission is disheartened to part ways with Gov. Stitt, we are thankful for the things accomplished together,” the group said in a statement. “The Commission remains focused on lifting up the story of Black Wall Street and commemorating the centennial.”
Stitt’s office said in a statement Friday night that the governor’s role as a member of the commission has been “purely ceremonial,” and that he had not been invited to attend a meeting until this week.
“It is disappointing to see an organization of such importance spend so much effort to sow division based on falsehoods and political rhetoric two weeks before the centennial and a month before the commission is scheduled to sunset,” his office said in a statement.. “The governor and first lady will continue to support the revitalization of the Greenwood District, honest conversations about racial reconciliation and pathways of hope in Oklahoma.”
Stitt’s removal comes just weeks before the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which happened May 31-June 1, 1921. The massacre resulted in the deaths between 100 and 300 Black residents in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, historians said.
Earlier this week, the commission sent Stitt a letter saying that the governor’s support of House Bill 1775 was “diametrically opposite” the mission of the commission.
Critical race theory examines the way race intersects with American society and how the legacy of racism shapes issues and continues to be a problem today. The new law, which also bans mandatory gender and sexual diversity training for students enrolled in Oklahoma colleges and universities, passed out of the Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly and largely along party lines.
Phil Armstrong, project director of the Centennial Commission, said earlier this week: “Telling the story of 1921 requires confronting and sharing the facts about this horrific period in Oklahoma’s and Tulsa’s history. It also demands an exploration of the underlying causative factors. HB 1775 chills the ability of educators to teach students, of any age, and will only serve to intimidate educators who seek to reveal and process our hidden history.”
Armstrong also wrote that some members believed Stitt’s decision to sign the measure reflected a desire to end his affiliation.
A Democratic state lawmaker also resigned from the commission earlier this week to protest Stitt’s actions.
The bill’s author, state Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, has said critical race theorists are pressing “a grim and pessimistic narrative” based on Marxist ideology about gender and race in America. He also argued that the measure doesn’t stop teaching about the past, but simply says that teachers won’t make anyone feel guilty today for something that happened in the past.
The commission was created to build a Greenwood District history center and to figure out what was necessary to tell the story of the massacre. It is slated to sunset June 30, following the culmination of centennial events in May and early June.
Stitt is the second high-profile Republican commissioner who has come under fire by commission members this year.
In mid-January, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., faced calls to resign after his decision to challenge the certification of the presidential Electoral College vote. In an apology letter penned to North Tulsa residents, Lankford said he didn’t realize his efforts were seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities.
Lankford, R-Oklahoma, who had initially pledged to vote against the Electoral College certification unless there was an audit of the vote, ultimately backed away from that challenge after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He continues to serve on the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
