OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt, in separate letters with United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Chief Joe Bunch and Kialegee Tribal Town Mekko Stephanie Yahola, called on the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, and House Speaker Charles McCall to convene to approve their agreed upon gaming compact.
“I’m proud of the compacts Chief Bunch, Mekko Yahola and I negotiated for Oklahoma, the UKB and the KTT,” Stitt said. “These compacts are better for all Oklahomans, requiring a higher percentage of gaming revenue to be remanded to the state while opening up this industry to the UKB and the KTT. Additionally, these compacts reflect our good faith efforts and demonstrates our ability and willingness reach agreements with tribes. I look forward to continued collaboration with our tribal partners and I call on the Joint Committee to convene and promptly endorse the compact.”
The financial terms laid out in this compact are more favorable for the State of Oklahoma than gaming compacts that exist with other tribal governments. This compact also gives the UKB and KTT access to the gaming market that was not previously available to them. Unlike the Legislature’s recent compact-related actions, the Legislature’s involvement here is sanctioned by statute and consistent with the Supreme Court’s Treat opinions.
The letters to the Joint Committee can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/Ltr.%20from%20Governor%20Stitt%20and%20Chief%20Bunch.pdf.
The signed compacts can be found https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/State-UKB%20Gaming%20Compact.pdf and https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/State-KTT%20Gaming%20Compact.pdf.
