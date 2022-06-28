OKLAHOMA CITY — Joy Hofmeister clinched the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday after she managed to convince primary voters to embrace her abrupt switch from lifelong Republican to sudden Democrat.
Hofmeister, 57, who defeated Connie Johnson, a long-time Democrat, will face incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, 49, who easily beat out Tuesday a crowded Republican field, to win that party’s gubernatorial nomination outright.
The two will also face Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno, 37, and independent candidate Ervin Yen, 67. The latter two did not have a primary race.
Hofmeister, who currently serves as superintendent of public instruction, sent shockwaves through Oklahoma politics in October when she announced her gubernatorial run as Democrat. She said she’d previously identified as a moderate Republican, but on Tuesday said she classifies herself as “aggressively moderate.”
Hofmeister said at a campaign watch party Tuesday evening that her campaign has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. She said she’s put over 500,000 miles on her car and continues to visit hometowns to listen to Oklahomans.
“We know that so many Oklahomans are ready for change,” she said. “That’s what they’re telling me when I’m traveling all over the state.”
She also said Democrats have welcomed her candidacy, and she’s already raised over $1 million.
“We’re seeing a lot of energy, and that’s very promising for the kind of turnout that will represent the needs of Oklahomans, and that we can have a governor who will get things done,” Hofmeister said.
She said Oklahomans want a strong education system, access to quality, affordable health care and good paying jobs so that families and businesses that are struggling right now will not be at further risk.
Across town at his own victory party where his supporters chanted “Four more years! Four more years!,” Stitt celebrated his win, which puts him one step closer to his second and final term in the Governor’s Office.
Stitt said four years ago that, he ran for office as a “total political outsider,” and unveiled a plan to jumpstart Oklahoma’s turn around.
“Here we are again,” he said. “The turnaround is working. The needle is moving in the right direction.”
He said record amounts of dark money have been spent in Oklahoma this election cycle as groups have sought to influence the outcome of races.
But Stitt vowed to keep pursuing reforms, including fighting for students to have more choice and for parents to have a greater voice in education. He said across the country, people are waking up and noticing the differences between “red” and “blue” states, and urged his supporters to “keep Oklahoma red.”
“The race isn’t over,” he said. “I need us all to stay engaged. We must protect our historic progress and keep this turnaround going.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
