OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced the addition of Wes Nofire to serve as his new Oklahoma Native American liaison.
“Wes brings a deep familiarity with tribal governments and people across Oklahoma. His work for the Cherokee government makes him an ideal choice as we build bridges between my office and tribal governments,” Stitt said. “Throughout his career, Wes has advocated for fairness for all Oklahomans and has fought against systems that seek to treat people differently based on race or heritage. I am thrilled to have him as a member of my team as we continue to work to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.”
Before joining the governor’s office, Nofire served on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council and has pursued opportunities to serve Oklahoma in a number of capacities. He is often outspoken about the challenges the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision has created when it comes to administering justice fairly for every Oklahoman, Native and non-Native alike. He has worked to raise awareness of how this decision has impacted his community and eastern Oklahoma. He is a retired professional boxer who only lost two fights throughout his professional career.
