Government office holiday closures vary

Christmas Day is observed Monday, Dec. 26, as the federal holiday this year, meaning many public services will be closed, and days of operation will vary.
Though classes for fall semester at Northeastern State University have come to an end, places such as the library and computer lab are still operating. The John Vaughan Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Jan. 2. The Fit will be closed Dec. 23, reopening Jan. 3.
Sydney Rosson, service desk management for Information Technology Services, said the Webb Building and computer labs in rooms 207, 213, and 307 will remain open to students and staff 24/7, each day of the week.
“The Service Desk will be staffed from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., each day of the week, excluding Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1. The Webb Building will remain open to students/faculty during these days, but a technician will not be on site for assistance due to the holidays,” Rosson said.
Anyone entering the Webb Building will need to have an NSU ID badge.
“It must be in working condition, and able to swipe, to allow entry into the building and the computer labs. Individuals will not be allowed to enter without proof of NSU identification,” Rosson said.
The Tahlequah Public Library and Hulbert Community Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26. Banks will be closed Dec. 26.
While all Cherokee Nation emergency services and W.W. Hastings Hospital will remain open throughout the holiday period, the CN W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and satellite offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26.
The offices at City Hall will be closes Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 while the Cherokee County Courthouse is closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 27. The courthouse and county offices will be operating normal business hours Friday, Dec. 23.
Anyone wanting to mail last-minute gifts or cards can do so through the U.S. Postal Service except on Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
“There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All Post Office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez said.
She said some post offices may extend their hours leading up to the holidays, and some may limit their hours.
“There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local post office for hours of operation,” she said.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon won’t be affected by early closing Saturday, Dec. 24.
“If a box normally has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier that day. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon, regardless of the final collection times posted on the box or take their items to one of our more than 34,000 post office locations,” Hernandez said.
