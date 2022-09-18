Governor appoints NHS executive to State Board of Health

Northeastern Health System's vice president of System Operations, Mark McCroskey, was recently appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Board of Health.
This nine member board is responsible for protecting and promoting the health of the citizens of Oklahoma by preventing disease and injury and assuring conditions by which Oklahomans can be healthy. McCroskey's 30 plus years of service, both clinically and administratively, have given him experience and perspective to be a highly contributing member of the Oklahoma State Department of Health Board of Directors.
McCroskey began his medical career as a radiology technician, board certified in diagnostic radiology and magnetic resonance imaging. He first worked with Insight Health Service Corporation, Newport Beach, California, where he oversaw the Central Oklahoma region, including Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. He started at NHS in 2007 and obtained his master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Oklahoma State University in 2015.
"I was raised on a family dairy farm in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and have always had a passion to care for people. I feel that as a society, good health is the most important blessing of all," said McCroskey. "Since Insight Health Services Corp covered 32 states, I had the opportunity to work in several hospitals, and I can honestly say that NHS is a very special hospital in that the services available here in a rural community are like no other that I have ever been associated with. The mission, vision and values of this public trust, educational institution with OSU Internal Medicine Residency/Cherokee Nation Medical School & Family Practice Residency, make me extremely proud to be on this innovative team."
McCroskey replaces Charles W. Grim, D.D.S., M.H.S., who's term on the OSDH Board expired June 30.
"I replace one of my mentors, Dr. Charles W. Grim, who I had the pleasure of working with during his tenure as Executive of Health for Cherokee Nation on the Cherokee Health Partners and Northeast Oklahoma Heart Center boards," said McCroskey. "He is a great man."
McCroskey's healthcare experience has led him through a vast array of medical changes. Through his position at NHS, he has been integral in bringing specialties and services to rural Tahlequah that are commonly only found in larger cities.
"I feel so blessed to be part of a healthcare community with NHS, Cherokee Nation health, OSU, NHS Sallisaw, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau & NEO Health," said McCroskey. "I truly have come to appreciate the grit, resilience, and warrior-like attitudes of the healthcare community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dedication and compassion provided to patients and families while fighting a vastly unknown enemy makes them heroes in my book."
McCroskey and his wife of 25 years, have three children, Hunter, 25, and wife Taylor; Katie, 22; and Matie, 18. He is a member of the American Association of Radiologic Technology, Fort Gibson Fellowship Bible Church, and the Tahlequah Rotary Club. When not working he is an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoor enthusiast.
"My prayer is that all these experiences can help in some small way to positively impact the overall health of Oklahomans," said McCroskey.
