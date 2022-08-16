Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, southeastern Mayes and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Locust Grove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Locust Grove... Salina... Oaks... Rose... Leach... Twin Oaks... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH